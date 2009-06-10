Wednesday, June 10, 2009

Mama's Got a Brand New Blog

So some exciting news in my cyberworld - I have a brand new website, and a brand new blog to go along with it. Well, not really a brand new blog, as I'll be doing the same Ask Allison stuff, but just from a different address.

So, if you get here via blogspot, please know that in the future, you'll find this blog at:


If you've so generously added my blog to your blog roll, please take a teeny, tiny second from your day and update it. (I know it's a pain, and I thank you in advance!) Also, I believe that all of you who have subscribed to the RSS feed will be transferred over to the RSS feed on my new site, but if not, I apologize, and you just have to sign up again. I'll keep you posted on that one. Regardless, wherever you find me and however you get here, thanks for coming!
Posted by at

14 comments:

sarah pekkanen said...

The new site looks wonderful! Congratulations.

4:38 PM
SUPER PC said...

kudos

2:33 PM
Beck said...

updated =]

10:18 PM
Davida said...

Awesome site. Congrats!

4:53 AM
Anonymous said...

RX Pharmacy Online. Get Cheap Medication online. Buy Pills Central.
[url=http://buypillscentral.com/buy-generic-brand-levitra-online.html]Discount Viagra, Cialis, Levitra, Tamiflu Pharmacy without prescription[/url]. rx generic drugs. Cheap drugs pharmacy

2:23 AM
Elsa said...

i love it!春夏秋冬,民宿,
樂活花欣,秦老爹民宿,福紀行,極品美宿,極品,風格民宿,風格民宿,休閒套房,人文旅舍,包棟民宿,花園民宿,尚芳民宿,松格民宿,水晶閣民宿,吉吉小鎮,綠野森林,盛夏的軌跡,花蓮民宿,大興民宿,仙洞人民宿,忘憂園,奇巧民宿,益順休閒農莊,阿寶民宿,溫泉山莊,金萱花民宿,加賀屋,信義民宿,清悠嶺,綠海天際,衣牛農舍,加家民宿,鏷石民宿,花園別墅,花園民宿,漱石山居,樟之園,客之屋民宿,小棧民宿,東岡秀川,知音民宿,柚子林民宿,弘果民宿,夢之鄉民宿,信號,溫泉山莊,清風茶園,出租,景觀民宿,椰子林溫泉,微風星情,鯉魚潭,整棟出租,傅家農園,金典民宿,元氣屋,綠舍,渡假花園,東華,嘉年華,村野之家,11號海洋,山海戀,海景民宿,豐廬居,魚爸的家,海景民宿,經典海岸

2:32 AM
custom essay writing said...

Nice!

web designing company 18
custom essay writing
quality writing service
mla paper writing
apa paper writing
uk essay writing
custom essay writing uk
translation services
seo expert

12:32 AM
aa said...

角色扮演|跳蛋|情趣跳蛋|煙火批發|煙火|情趣用品|SM|
按摩棒|電動按摩棒|飛機杯|自慰套|自慰套|情趣內衣|
live119|live119論壇|
潤滑液|內衣|性感內衣|自慰器|
充氣娃娃|AV|情趣|衣蝶|
G點|性感丁字褲|吊帶襪|丁字褲|無線跳蛋|性感睡衣|

12:58 PM
Bathroom Store said...

Hi,

I truly agree with Sarah....The new site looks impressive and the blog is all informative...and it was good to see your new site and blog

Congrats and all the best

Regards
Cindy
Ps - Are you thinking of buying Sanitaryware products?
Sanitary ware | Sanitaryware | Washbasins | Toilets | Watercolour Basins | Bidet Frames | Toilet Seats | Bowls

3:23 AM
Essay Writing Service said...

After read blog topic's related post now I feel my research is almost completed. happy to see that.Thanks to share this brilliant matter.
Essay Writing Service

5:39 AM
James said...

Brilliant material. We should be thankful that people like this are good enough to spend time writing on the internet. Keep Up the good work.

Web Hosting Pakistan

5:48 AM
vertex web solutions said...

Vertex Web Solutions



Web Designing, SEO and Hosting Company in Pakistan





Regards
Vertex Web Solutions
http://www.vertex.net.pk

3:09 AM
lois said...

Web designer Pakistan

2:22 AM
Anonymous said...

Business Loan

3:37 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 