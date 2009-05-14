You Like Me, You Really Like Me!

Naw, not me...my protagonists. :) Today, I'm over on Writer Unboxed talking about that fine line that writers need to walk between seriously messed-up and still relatable characters. I know from what I speak, as I've occasionally scribed some real bitches, only to have to rewrite them when enlightened that no one really likes a bitch...most people just like a touch of bitchy with a side of disfunction. That's enough.
Anyhoo, click on through to get my thoughts.
Thursday, May 14, 2009
Can I tell you how much I enjoy how this blog of yours has evolved?! It's as if we can watch how you are growing as a writer though what you are sharing here...neat, huh!
