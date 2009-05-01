Fun Friday Features

So one of my favorite aspects of my job is getting to interview actors whose work I admire. To that end, I was so, so excited to do the below two interviews: I'd been a huge fan of Jennifer Garner since her Alias days (it's my second all-time favorite show after Felicity!), and I've already raved here about my obsession with Friday Night Lights, so interviewing the star, Taylor Kitsch, was no small thrill.
So I just wanted to post the pieces because, yeah, I'm psyched! :)
They're also good segues into some of next week's posts in which I'll talk about celebrity interviews. If you have any questions about that realm, post them below or email me. Happy weekend!
Jennifer Garner: Come On, Get Happy
Taylor Kitsch: Big Man On Campus
Friday, May 01, 2009
8 comments:
Nice work! I'm a fan of both, so this was cool reading.
Here's to many more seasons of Taylor on FDL :)
Dear Paul Rudd,
If you were a chick, you'd be Jennifer Garner.
XO,
Jen
Thanks, guys!
Jen, as always, you remain brilliant.
Loved the Jen Garner one! I too am a recovering Alias-aholic. And she was so cute in the interview too, especially about the baseball, hehe.
i'm with ya--felicity is my #1 fav of all time, followed closely by alias (and buffy!).
I adore Jen Garner. IN the book I'm writing now she's my mental picture for one of the characters.
Good job. Was this a phone interview or a sit down face-to-face interview? I was wondering about her facial expression, body language when she said certain things and what she was wearing etc.--Pattie
I have a cougar crush on Taylor Kitsch... thanks for posting!
Post a Comment