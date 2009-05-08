And the Dam Has Broken

I'd planned to blog today about celebrity publicists, but have to save that for Monday because I wanted to report THAT I HAVE HAD A BREAK-THROUGH!!! (Yes, those caps were necessary!) Alert the authorities, shout it from the rooftops! Hallelujah!
Here is what has happened since I last checked in on Wednesday. I have become possessed. Seriously, some sort of super-writing machine has overtaken the person who is normally AWS, and I have been unable NOT to write. To that end, I have written 13 thousand, yes, you read that right - thirteen freakin' thousand - words in the past two days. In fact, I might just wrap this sucker up today, and if not today, then over the weekend or on Monday.
This is the part of writing that I love. It is the part that I crave, that we all wait for, when those characters will just not leave you the hell alone, and you HAVE to get their stories down. After a slow-going manuscript, these words cannot get out of me and down on paper fast enough. And it has occured to me during this incredible spell that all of the words (62 thousand of them) leading up to now were MEANT to be laboric, they were SUPPOSED to be difficult because this is not an easy book to write! My others have been much more linear, but this one, with its jumps into the future, has required a lot more plot-threading, a lot more serious brain work (honestly, sometimes, it gives me a headache to work through it), like I'm swimming through hazy water trying to get to something clearer.
And I have. I HAVE! The water is so clear from here on out that I can see the shore. So I am swimming furiously hoping to get there as fast as I can. A good reminder that all legs of this journey are worthwhile, and that this sprint at the end of the marathon (yes, I'm mixing metaphors) is worth savoring, not just because the finish line is in sight, but because work that came before it allowed me to get here.
Hurrah! Yahoo! I'm cooking this sucker until it's done!
10 comments:
thats great
Wow! Well done!
Have been following your word counts on Twitter this week, someone's had their spinach! Good when it all comes together :)
Very jealous! But very happy for you at the same time. ;)
Way to go! So what will you do to reward yourself when it's all finished?
Bravo! Don't forget to put that mojo on eBay when you're done with it!
How much fun is that?! *BG*
Go Allison go! You are inspiring me because I'm still in slightly muddy water but now I can look ahead to that great, creative surge. Happy writing!!
Oh congrats Allison!! Beyond Awesome. (reward yourself with any kind of ice cream sandwiches you want!).
xx
Jac
(don't know why I can't sign out of marshall- the husbad)
Super congrats! I can actually imagine how euphoric it must feel just by your description. Great accomplishment and we can't wait to read the book!
